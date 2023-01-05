US Private Payrolls 'Strong But Fragmented' After 85% Jump in December Hirings - ADP

(@FahadShabbir)

US private employers added 85% more jobs in December but hiring was not uniform as some small businesses outperformed bigger ones, while salaries grew at their slowest pace since March, private payrolls surveyor ADP said on Thursday

"The labor market is strong but fragmented, with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size," Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said in a statement announcing 235,000 new positions last month in mostly consumer-facing service industries, after November's addition of 127,000 jobs. "Hiring was strong across small and medium establishments while large establishments saw a drop in employment of 151,000 jobs."

Richardson also said December had the lowest pay growth since March, with job changers seeing the lowest salary improvement in 10 months.

"December ushered in the largest decline in pay growth for job stayers in the three-year series history," she said. "Leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and information sectors had the sharpest declines in pay gains. Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have slowed hiring and in some cases cut jobs in the last month of the year."

The private payrolls report came ahead of the more important non-farm payrolls data for December, due on Friday, that would include both government and private sector jobs.

Economists have said they expect non-farm payrolls to have increased by 200,000 in December - a number lower than the 263,000 seen in November but higher than the 200,000 seen prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The labor market has been the juggernaut of the US economy over the past two years, spearheading its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic measures. Joblessness among Americans reached an all-time high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs after the COVID-19 breakout. Since June 2020, however, the US Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report has reported hundreds of thousands of job additions every month, with earnings growth keeping up a steady upbeat momentum too.

The surge in monthly jobs numbers and wages has been a dilemma for the Federal Reserve, which is mandated with ensuring a robust labor market and keeping inflation manageable for most Americans. The Fed has identified employment and salary growth as among the key contributors of inflation.

US inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, growing at its slowest pace of in nine months after hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% during the 12 months to June.

The drop came after relentless rate hikes last year by the Fed, which added 425 basis points to rates between March and December. Prior to that, rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Despite the monetary tightening, inflation remains more than three times higher than the 2% per year level preferred by the Fed, which has vowed to bring price pressures back to its target.