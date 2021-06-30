UrduPoint.com
US Private Sector Added 692,000 Jobs In June - ADP Data

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

US Private Sector Added 692,000 Jobs in June - ADP Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US private sector added 692,000 jobs in June as labor market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic remained robust, especially in the services sector, the ADP National Employment Report said Wednesday.

"The labor market recovery remains robust, with June closing out a strong second quarter of jobs growth," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said in a statement, announcing the jobs gain of 692,000 after the addition of 886,000 private sector jobs in May. "While payrolls are still nearly 7 million short of pre-COVID19 levels, job gains have totaled about 3 million since the beginning of 2021. Service providers, the hardest hit sector, continue to do the heavy lifting, with leisure and hospitality posting the strongest gain as businesses begin to reopen to full capacity across the country."

