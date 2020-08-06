UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Private Sector Adds 167,000 Jobs In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:55 PM

U.S. private sector adds 167,000 jobs in July

Private companies in the United States added 167,000 jobs in July amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, payroll data company Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Private companies in the United States added 167,000 jobs in July amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, payroll data company Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Thursday.

The figure, well below the forecast of 1 million by economists surveyed by Dow Jones, indicates a much slower employment growth compared with June, when a revised 4.3 million jobs had been created in the private sector.

"We have seen the slowdown impact businesses across all sizes and sectors," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, which produced the report in collaboration with Moody's Analytics.

Large firms added 129,000 workers, small companies added 63,000, but medium businesses reduced 25,000 employees.

Private companies in the United States slashed a revised 302,000 jobs in March amid COVID-19 shutdowns, the first private payroll contraction in a decade. In April, private sector cut nearly 20 million jobs.

The ADP report comes two days before the crucial monthly employment report released by the U.S. Department of Labor, which will include employment data from both the private sector and the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company United States March April June July All From Government Dow Jones Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan contacts India over appointment of Kulbhu ..

8 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima donates AED10 million in humanitari ..

28 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to dispatch emergency me ..

58 minutes ago

French Architect Dead, 24 Other French Citizens In ..

2 minutes ago

PBM to open 54 new women empowerment centers this ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.