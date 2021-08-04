US Private Sector Adds 330,000 Jobs in July, Less Than Half of June - ADP Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The US private sector added 330,000 jobs in July, according to the ADP National Employment Report that came in at less than half of the previous month's number as the coronavirus pandemic continued to challenge labor market recovery.

"The labor market recovery continues to exhibit uneven progress, but progress nonetheless," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said of the July jobs growth that compared with June's 692,000 job additions. "Bottlenecks in hiring continue to hold back stronger gains, particularly in light of new COVID-19 concerns tied to viral variants."

Economists polled by US media had forecast a growth of 683,000 job additions on the average for July.

The ADP data came before the July non-farm payrolls report due from the Labor Department on Friday that would include figures for both private and government sector employment.

Economists are expecting a payroll addition of 880,000 for July versus 850,000 for June.

ADP's Richardson said the leisure and hospitality sector led private-sector job gains for a fifth straight month, though their growth had softened.

"The slowdown in the recovery has also impacted companies of all sizes," she said, adding, however, that "these barriers should ebb in coming months, with stronger monthly gains ahead as a result".

More than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the biggest challenges of US policymakers.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. At least 7 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.