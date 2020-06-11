US Producer Price Index Up 0.4% in May After 3 Previous Months of Decline on COVID-19

The US Producer Price Index rose by 0.4 percent in May after declining in the three previous months due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The US Producer price Index rose by 0.4 percent in May after declining in the three previous months due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday.

"The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.4 percent in May, seasonally adjusted," the bureau said, adding that this followed declines of 1.

3 percent in April, 0.2 percent in March and 0.4 percent in February.

The COVID-19 outbreak, first spotted in the United States in January, began making a greater impact from February, resulting in a near total shutdown of non-critical businesses between March and April.

The improvement in the Producer Price Index comes amid other improving US economic data in recent weeks as businesses began reopening from shutdowns.