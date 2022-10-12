US Producer Prices Overshoot Estimates, Adding to Inflation Fight - Labor Dept. Data

US wholesale prices grew beyond economists' estimates in September, a US Labor Department report indicated Wednesday, setting up the likelihood that consumer price data due a day later would be just as challenging for the Federal Reserve in battling inflation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US wholesale prices grew beyond economists' estimates in September, a US Labor Department report indicated Wednesday, setting up the likelihood that consumer price data due a day later would be just as challenging for the Federal Reserve in battling inflation.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of prices that US businesses get for the goods and services they produce, rose 0.4% last month, compared with economists' estimates for a 0.2% gain. On a 12-month basis, PPI rose 8.5%, which was only a slight deceleration from the 8.7% in August.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release the more closely-followed Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September on Thursday. Economists are expecting the CPI to have grown 0.2% last month versus 0.1% in August. On a yearly basis though, consumer prices are expected to have slowed, to a growth of 8.

1% over the 12 months to September from 8.3% during the year to August.

Some economists, however, said it would not be surprising for the CPI to overshoot expectations on both the month and year, and that the producer price data indicated that the Fed would have to stay aggressive with rate hikes to tamp down inflation remaining stubbornly near 40-year highs.

"This isn't great news for inflation and will add even more jitters ahead of tomorrow's CPI report," economist Adam Button said, commenting about the PPI data on the forex Live platform.

Since March, the Fed has raised interest rates by 300 basis points in its bid to fight inflation, and is expected to add another 125 basis points to rates before the end of the year.