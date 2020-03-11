US Projects Daily Oil Demand Drop of 900,000 Barrels Due to Coronavirus - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Daily consumption of petroleum and liquid fossil fuels in the first three months of 2020 will drop by 0.9 million barrels per day (b/d) due to a novel coronavirus-related economic slowdown, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"Lower global oil demand growth for 2020 in the March STEO [Short Term Economic Outlook] reflects a reduced assumption for global economic growth along with reduced expected travel globally because of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)," the report said.

Earlier EIA projections listed first quarter demand growth at 320,000 b/d, the report added.

The EIA said the report was delayed by one day to factor in a plunge in oil prices on Monday, when Brent crude fell below $35 per barrel, a 24 percent drop and the second largest daily price drop on record.

Falling oil prices were triggered by a dispute between Russia and OPEC nations, which ended a meeting three days earlier without an agreement on production quotas amid expectations of a global drop in oil demand.