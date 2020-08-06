UrduPoint.com
US Prosecutors Subpoena Deutsche Bank For Trump Financial Records - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:13 PM

US Prosecutors Subpoena Deutsche Bank for Trump Financial Records - Reports

The Manhattan District Attorney's office subpoenaed President Donald Trump's longtime lender, Deutsche Bank, last year as part of a criminal investigation into his financial records, the New York Times reported citing four people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Manhattan District Attorney's office subpoenaed President Donald Trump's longtime lender, Deutsche Bank, last year as part of a criminal investigation into his financial records, the New York Times reported citing four people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank has complied with the subpoena and provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with Trump's financial records, including materials he submitted to the bank for loans, the report said on Wednesday.

The report said the inquiry indicates the investigation is more wide-ranging than previously known.

In a court filing this week, the report said, prosecutors suggested that they were also investigating possible crimes of bank and insurance fraud.

The investigation and inquiry to Deutsche Bank is still at an early stage, the report said citing a person briefed on the matter.

