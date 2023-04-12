Close
US Public Debt-to-GDP Ratio Projected To Exceed 135% By 2028 - IMF

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

US Public Debt-to-GDP Ratio Projected to Exceed 135% by 2028 - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The US public debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to increase by nearly 3% per year starting in 2024 and will exceed 135% by 2028, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its updated Fiscal Monitor report on Wednesday.

"In the United States, public debt to GDP is projected to increase by almost 3 percentage points of GDP per year from 2024, about twice the pace projected before the pandemic. By 2028 the United States' public debt ratio is projected to exceed 135 percent of GDP, surpassing the pandemic peak," the report said.

In 2023, the US government debt will exceed 122% of GDP and reach a record 136.2% in 2028, the report said.

