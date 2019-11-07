US Public Debt to Trigger Crisis Unless Social Security, Health Insurance Revised - Expert

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The US government's debt will likely result in a crisis in the coming years unless tough cuts are made on the national social security program and health insurance programs, Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute think tank, told Sputnik, adding that still, politicians lacked the will to carry out such reforms, especially after the outcome of the recent Kentucky and Virginia elections.

The US Treasury Department said earlier in November that the government's Federal outstanding public debt had surpassed $23 trillion for the first time in history. The debt has grown some 16 percent since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017, when it stood at just under $20 trillion. Many economists say increasingly generous allocations to Social Security and Medicare ” the US' social insurance and health insurance programs, respectively ” are reasons for the ballooning federal debt each year.

"It is virtually impossible to solve the debt or long term budget deficit without fundamentally reforming Social Security and Medicare ... At some point, it's going to raise interest rates, spook investors and make the United States a less safe place to invest," Riedl said on Wednesday.

In Tuesday elections, the Democrats won complete control of the state of Virginia, which was a stronghold of the president's Republican Party, for the first time in a generation. Democrats also claimed a narrow victory for the governorship of the state of Kentucky, held by a Republican incumbent.

Both states had put tough restrictions on funding allocated to the Affordable Care Act, informally referred to as Obamacare ” a legacy of the ex-President Barack Obama administration that allowed generous health coverage for low-income American citizens and permanent residents.

Riedl, who served as a budget expert on the White House campaigns of two former Republican presidential hopefuls, Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio, said it was "impossible" to close the long-term US budget deficit without taking an axe to Social Security and Medicare.

"No degree of taxing the rich or cutting the fence can close that gap," the economist explained.

But neither Republicans nor Democrats had the gumption to see through such reforms, Riedl suggested.

"Democrats are promising to add even more to benefits and President Trump has already said he will not touch Social Security and Medicare benefits .

.. If anything, the current political system is going in the wrong direction. There is simply no constituency right now for making the tough choices necessary to reign in the red ink. Realistically we'll probably need to have a fiscal or economic crisis before people wake up, unfortunately," Riedl pointed out.

To prove his statement, Riedl cited figures from the Congressional Budget Office, which projected that that Social Security and Medicare will jointly run $103 trillion in deficits over the next 30 years while the rest of the US budget runs at a $23 trillion surplus. This will produce $80 trillion in new deficits over the next three decades.

Some analysts have suggested cuts in defense spending and federal bailout programs might help but Riedl said they would barely contain the annual growth in spending.

The analyst noted that the defense spending stood at about 3 percent of US gross domestic product (GDP) and was already near a post-World War II low.

Even if the defense budget was brought down to 2 percent of the GDP, matching Europe's average figures, that would save only about $2.7 trillion over 10 years, Riedl estimated.

The net impact would only cover 20 percent of the projected budget deficit over the next decade, while defense spending itself would be sliced to the 1930s lows, the expert added.

"The idea that we can make a significant reduction in the national debt by cutting defense is just not mathematically possible. You could eliminate the entire defense department and it wouldn't even eliminate half of the budget deficit over the next decade," Riedl suggested.

The economist argued that the same applied to bailout programs such as Family Farmer Relief Act of 2019, which Trump approved as a relief for farmers hurt by China's boycott and tariffs on US agricultural products amid the trade war between the two countries.

"Indeed, the tariffs against China are destructive and require billions of Dollars in farmer payments we can't afford and shouldn't be necessary, with proper trade policy ... So of course the tariffs are bad trade policy, bad economic policy and bad budget policy. But removing these bailouts will do little to reduce the national debt," the analyst explained.

The Congressional Budget Office said in a June report that continuous budget deficits over the next 30 years could drive federal debt held by the public to from 78 percent of GDP in 2019 to 144 percent by 2049.