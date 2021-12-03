UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:28 PM

US Puts 12 Economies Including China Under Scrutiny for Currency Practices - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The United States has placed its 12 major trading partners on a "monitoring list" for Currency practices, including China, India, Germany, and Japan, the Treasury said on Friday.

"Treasury found that twelve economies warrant placement on Treasury's "Monitoring List" of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices: China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Ireland, Italy, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Mexico, and Switzerland," the Treasury said in a press release.

