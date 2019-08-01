UrduPoint.com
US Puts Sanctions On Iran Foreign Minister: White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:00 AM

US puts sanctions on Iran foreign minister: White House

The United States on Wednesday put sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif, effectively slamming the door on the country's top diplomat

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The United States on Wednesday put sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif, effectively slamming the door on the country's top diplomat.

The sanctions freeze any assets of Zarif in the United States or controlled by US entities, the White House announced.

Washington also will seek to curtail Zarif's international travel.

