UrduPoint.com

US Rates Must Go Above 5%, Stay There A While To Fight Inflation - Fed's Mester

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

US Rates Must Go Above 5%, Stay There a While to Fight Inflation - Fed's Mester

US interest rates need to rise to above 5% and remain there an extended time in order to bring inflation down meaningfully, the Federal Reserve's regional head for Cleveland Loretta Mester said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US interest rates need to rise to above 5% and remain there an extended time in order to bring inflation down meaningfully, the Federal Reserve's regional head for Cleveland Loretta Mester said Thursday.

"How far the Fed goes above 5% depends on data," Mester, who is president and chief executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said in a live-streamed speech. "Upside risks to inflation remain in place."

Rates currently stand at a peak of 4.75% after eight hikes by the Fed over the past year. The central bank's last rate revision was on February 1 and its next is due on March 22.

The Fed added 450 basis points to rates since March via eight hikes, in its bid to control runaway inflation. Prior to that, US rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The Fed's first post-COVID hike was a 25-basis point increase in March last year. It then moved up with a 50-basis point increase in May. After that it executed four back-to-back jumbo-sized hikes of 75 basis points from June through November. Since then, it has returned to a more modest 50-basis point increase in December and a 25-basis point hike in February.

Mester's comments came after US wholesale prices, one of the key determinants of inflation, rose their most in seven months in January, according to a Labor Department report on Thursday that seemed to further complicate the Fed's job of keeping a lid on price growth.

Wholesale prices, or what retailers pay when they buy products from manufacturers in large quantities, jumped 0.7% in January, the most since June last year, when they rose 1.2%, the Labor Department's so-called Producer Price Index, or PPI, report said.

A separate measure of wholesale prices which strips out volatile food and energy costs - called core PPI - climbed 0.6% last month, the most in 10 months.

The PPI reading itself came two days after the broader Consumer Price Index, or CPI, report for January, which also showed stickier-than-expected inflation in the United States.

The CPI rose 6.4% in the 12 months to January, marking the smallest inflationary growth since October 2021. But for January itself, the index rose 0.5% after a 0.1% decline in December. Core month-on-month CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.4% in January, unchanged from December.

The back-to-back reports on inflation underscore the challenge to the Fed's plans to have smaller rate hikes this year after a year of aggressive monetary tightening.

Mester said she was "not yet certain" whether the Fed will need to raise interest rates by higher amounts when it meets on March 22.

"The Fed can accelerate the pace of hikes if conditions warrant it," she said. "More upside inflation surprises may prompt the Fed to tighten policy more aggressively. Recent data shows the demand side of the economy is not softening as expected."

But in an acknowledgement of the risks that lay ahead for the economy, she said: "We do not want to surprise markets with Fed actions that will slow growth and increase unemployment."

The US economy is forecast to grow 2.5% in the first quarter of 2023, slowing from a 2.9% expansion in the fourth quarter. The job market, meanwhile, continues adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month and higher wages for workers. The Fed has identified jobs and wage growth as among the principal drivers of inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job Bank Buy Reading Price Cleveland United States January February March May June October November December 2020 Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Media Council hosts gathering for media prof ..

Dubai Media Council hosts gathering for media professionals on sidelines of Worl ..

10 minutes ago
 MoHAP Youth Council holds youth circle to discuss ..

MoHAP Youth Council holds youth circle to discuss its initiatives, programmes fo ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE donates search and rescue equipment to Syrian ..

UAE donates search and rescue equipment to Syrian Civil Defence

25 minutes ago
 EDGE’s Naval Arm ADSB holds keel laying ceremony ..

EDGE’s Naval Arm ADSB holds keel laying ceremony for first FALAJ3 vessel

55 minutes ago
 US Inflation Worries Heightened by January's Produ ..

US Inflation Worries Heightened by January's Producer Prices Increase - Labor De ..

1 minute ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry inaugurates 'Wome ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.