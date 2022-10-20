US Ready to Purchase Oil From US Companies If Prices Drop to $70 Per Barrel - White House

The Biden administration will be prepared to purchase additional oil from US energy companies if prices drop down to $70 per barrel in order to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

"If it (oil prices) goes to $70, oil companies should know that the United States Government will come into the market as a buyer, and so that will create more certainty for companies as they weigh increasing investment, we're giving them further incentive to increase production," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre added that the Biden administration retains the flexibility to replenish the US oil reserve at any market price.

On Tuesday, the White House said the Energy Department is issuing a Notice of Sale for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December as part of efforts to bring US gasoline prices down.

President Joe Biden said in earlier remarks that his administration will be prepared to release additional oil from the strategic petroleum reserve if necessary in the coming months.

The Biden administration announced its commitment to potentially release additional oil from the US reserve following the decision by OPEC+ countries to slash oil production by 2 million barrels a day due to declining demand.