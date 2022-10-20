UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Purchase Oil From US Companies If Prices Drop To $70 Per Barrel - White House

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 12:29 AM

US Ready to Purchase Oil From US Companies If Prices Drop to $70 Per Barrel - White House

The Biden administration will be prepared to purchase additional oil from US energy companies if prices drop down to $70 per barrel in order to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Biden administration will be prepared to purchase additional oil from US energy companies if prices drop down to $70 per barrel in order to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"If it (oil prices) goes to $70, oil companies should know that the United States Government will come into the market as a buyer, and so that will create more certainty for companies as they weigh increasing investment, we're giving them further incentive to increase production," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre added that the Biden administration retains the flexibility to replenish the US oil reserve at any market price.

On Tuesday, the White House said the Energy Department is issuing a Notice of Sale for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December as part of efforts to bring US gasoline prices down.

President Joe Biden said in earlier remarks that his administration will be prepared to release additional oil from the strategic petroleum reserve if necessary in the coming months.

The Biden administration announced its commitment to potentially release additional oil from the US reserve following the decision by OPEC+ countries to slash oil production by 2 million barrels a day due to declining demand.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Oil Sale Price United States December Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

30 minutes ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

30 minutes ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

41 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

42 minutes ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

42 minutes ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.