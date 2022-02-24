US Ready to Release More Oil From Reserves Amid Ukraine Crisis - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States is ready to release more oil from the national strategic reserve to minimize a possible impact of anti-Russia sanctions on the global energy market amid the crisis in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"The option of releasing more oil from US strategic reserve is certainly on the table," Psaki said on Wednesday when asked what measures the Biden administration is considering to minimize the consequences of sanctions on Russia.