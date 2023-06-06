UrduPoint.com

US Received No Advance Notice On Saudi Oil Cut, Nor Would There Need To Be - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Received No Advance Notice on Saudi Oil Cut, Nor Would There Need to Be - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The United States did not get any notification prior to Riyadh's announcement on its oil production cut, but there would be no need for that as it is a move by a sovereign country, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"I know of no advance notice, nor would there need to be. I mean ... you know, that was a unilateral decision by a sovereign state. So I'll let them speak to that," Kirby said at a press briefing.

