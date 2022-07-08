US Recovered All Jobs Lost to COVID-19 Measures, But Adding Growth Not Easy - Biden

The United States has recovered the jobs lost to the coronavirus pandemic measures but adding growth to a sterling labor market might be harder, President Joe Biden said on Friday

"Today, we learned that our private sector has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, and added jobs on top of that," Biden said in a statement released by the White House. "Of course, having added a record number of new jobs, and achieved historically low levels of unemployment, additional job growth from this strong position will be slower. That is not a bad thing, because our economy should move to stable growth for the years ahead."

Biden's remarks came after the Labor Department reported that US employers added 372,000 jobs in June, more than 100,000 above economists' expectations, while keeping the jobless rate at 3.

6% for a third month in a row.

A jobless rate of 4% or below is seen by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.

US unemployment reached a record high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout. Jobs recovery has been stellar since,� with the unemployment rate staying at 3.6% since April this year.

Hourly earnings of Americans have also risen month-after-month since April 2021, expanding by a cumulative 6.4% over the past 15 months, or an average of 0.4% a month.�