BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The United States has redeployed a column of 35 trucks from Iraq to Syria's oil-rich northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, al-Akhbar tv channel reported on Monday.

According to Syria's state-run channel, the column consisting of 35 large vehicles, loaded with equipment, as well as fuel trucks arrived at Tal Baydar base.

The US troops, jointly with the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The American military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor. The Syrian government sees the US presence on its oil as a violation of the national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.