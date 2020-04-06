UrduPoint.com
US Redeploys Convoy Of 35 Trucks From Iraq To Syria's Oil-Rich Northeast - Reports

Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:34 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The United States has redeployed a column of 35 trucks from Iraq to Syria's oil-rich northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, al-Akhbar tv channel reported on Monday.

According to Syria's state-run channel, the column consisting of 35 large vehicles, loaded with equipment, as well as fuel trucks arrived at Tal Baydar base.

The US troops, jointly with the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The American military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor. The Syrian government sees the US presence on its oil as a violation of the national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.

