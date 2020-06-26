US Refinery Capacity Sets New Record Amid Drop in Oil Imports - Energy Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The total capacity of US refineries to turn oil into finished products hit an all time high on January 1 despite a drop in crude imports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Friday.

"US operable atmospheric crude oil distillation capacity increased 0.9 percent during 2019, reaching a record of 19.0 million barrels per Calendar day (b/cd), up 0.2 million b/cd from the previous record of 18.8 million b/cd the year before," the report said.

Some of the increased capacity resulted in a shift to lighter crude oil, which is easier to process into finished products such as jet fuel and gasoline, the report said.

The number of US refineries remained stable throughout 2019, the report, which covers a period before the novel coronavirus crisis, also said.

In the second quarter of 2020, US oil demand fell by almost 14 million barrels per day. April was the worst month, with a loss of over 20 million barrels per day, a separate report by the Wood Mackenzie consulting firm said.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, combined with historically low oil and gas prices, has prompted production cutbacks as refineries attempt to weather the crisis.