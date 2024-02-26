US Regulator Sues To Block $24.6 Bn Kroger Supermarket Deal
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 11:27 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) US antitrust officials filed a lawsuit Monday to block Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion takeover of Albertsons on Monday, saying the supermarket acquisition would harm consumers.
Arguing the deal would lead to "higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans," the Federal Trade Commission announced that it would seek a preliminary injunction blocking the transaction in federal court.
"This supermarket mega merger comes as American consumers have seen the cost of groceries rise steadily over the past few years," said Henry Liu, director of the FTC's competition bureau.
"Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today."
The companies announced the deal in October 2022, touting the union as a way to take advantage of economies of scale to compete more effectively with giants like Walmart and Amazon.
But the FTC described the two supermarket chains as direct competitors, adding that their suggested divestitures of hundreds of stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers to help offset the merger was an inadequate solution that would lead to a "hodgepodge" of assets that couldn't adequately compete against the enlarged Kroger.
The US antitrust agency also highlighted the potential ill effects of the deal on supermarket workers, who today benefit from competition for labor that boosts wages.
"A combined Kroger/Albertsons... would gain increased leverage over workers and their unions -- to the detriment of workers," it said.
The FTC action was joined by the District of Columbia and eight states, including California, Illinois and Arizona.
Shares of Kroger fell 1.0 percent shortly after midday, while Albertsons gained 0.3 percent.
