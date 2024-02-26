Open Menu

US Regulator Sues To Block $24.6 Bn Kroger Supermarket Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 11:27 PM

US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal

US antitrust officials filed a lawsuit Monday to block Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion takeover of Albertsons on Monday, saying the supermarket acquisition would harm consumers

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) US antitrust officials filed a lawsuit Monday to block Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion takeover of Albertsons on Monday, saying the supermarket acquisition would harm consumers.

Arguing the deal would lead to "higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans," the Federal Trade Commission announced that it would seek a preliminary injunction blocking the transaction in federal court.

"This supermarket mega merger comes as American consumers have seen the cost of groceries rise steadily over the past few years," said Henry Liu, director of the FTC's competition bureau.

"Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today."

The companies announced the deal in October 2022, touting the union as a way to take advantage of economies of scale to compete more effectively with giants like Walmart and Amazon.

But the FTC described the two supermarket chains as direct competitors, adding that their suggested divestitures of hundreds of stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers to help offset the merger was an inadequate solution that would lead to a "hodgepodge" of assets that couldn't adequately compete against the enlarged Kroger.

The US antitrust agency also highlighted the potential ill effects of the deal on supermarket workers, who today benefit from competition for labor that boosts wages.

"A combined Kroger/Albertsons... would gain increased leverage over workers and their unions -- to the detriment of workers," it said.

The FTC action was joined by the District of Columbia and eight states, including California, Illinois and Arizona.

Shares of Kroger fell 1.0 percent shortly after midday, while Albertsons gained 0.3 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lead Columbia Price October From Walmart (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

47 seconds ago
 Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanc ..

Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche

48 seconds ago
 Sideways American lander sends first images back f ..

Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon

2 minutes ago
 Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduce ..

Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six

2 minutes ago
 PML-N advocates nation's progress over political r ..

PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha

2 minutes ago
 Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khann ..

Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits

2 minutes ago
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger superma ..

US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal

2 minutes ago
 EHD aimed to provide free education to needy stude ..

EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students

6 minutes ago
 Stocks markets diverge after rally

Stocks markets diverge after rally

32 seconds ago
 EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans

EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans

7 minutes ago
 Two wanted members of snatcher gang held; cash, va ..

Two wanted members of snatcher gang held; cash, valuables, weapons recovered

7 minutes ago
 Son shot father over refusal to give money

Son shot father over refusal to give money

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business