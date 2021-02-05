US Regulators Reviewing Trading Practices to Ensure Investor Protection - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are reviewing trading practices to ensure investor protection in the stock market, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"The SEC and CFTC are reviewing whether trading practices are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets.

Secretary [Janet] Yellen believes it is imperative to uphold the integrity of these markets and ensure investor protection," the release said on Thursday evening.

The SEC has been under pressure by hedge funds and other established Wall Street players to come up with stiffer trading regulations after retail investors on Reddit grouped to buy GameStop and other shares, sent them soaring and caused billions of Dollars of losses for the hedge funds.