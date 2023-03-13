US regulators rush to contain SVB fallout, Biden vows to fix 'mess'

US authorities unveiled sweeping measures Sunday to rescue depositors' money in full from failed Silicon Valley Bank and to promise other institutions to help in meeting customers' needs, as they announced a second tech-friendly bank had been closed by regulators

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):US authorities unveiled sweeping measures Sunday to rescue depositors' money in full from failed Silicon Valley Bank and to promise other institutions to help in meeting customers' needs, as they announced a second tech-friendly bank had been closed by regulators.

With the two bank failures rattling nerves, President Joe Biden vowed to hold "fully accountable" the people responsible for "this mess" and said he would deliver remarks on Monday morning on maintaining a resilient banking system.

"The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them," Biden said.

In a joint statement, financial agencies including the US Treasury said SVB depositors would have access to "all of their money" starting Monday, March 13, and that American taxpayers will not have to foot the bill.

The "core goal" of the moves was to reassure bank customers they would have their money "to meet payroll to keep their businesses operating, and to make sure households are able to pay the rent or the mortgage or any of their other bills," US Federal Reserve officials told reporters Sunday night.

The Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Treasury said in their statement that depositors in Signature Bank, a New York-based regional-size lender with significant cryptocurrency exposure which was shuttered on Sunday after its stock price tanked, would also be "made whole." And in a potentially major development, the Fed announced it would make extra funding available to banks to help them meet the needs of depositors, which would include withdrawals.

"We are taking decisive actions to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system," the agencies said.

"The US banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation," due in large part to reforms and banking industry safeguards undertaken after the financial crisis of 2008, they added.

"Those reforms combined with today's actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe."