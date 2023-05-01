UrduPoint.com

US Regulators Seize Troubled First Republic Bank, Name JPMorgan Chase As Buyer

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 06:59 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) US regulators closed San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced on Monday, naming JPMorgan Chase as the buyer of First Republic's assets and deposits worth over $330 billion combined.

"First Republic Bank, San Francisco, California, was closed today by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver," the FDIC said in a statement.

The FDIC is now entering into a purchase and assumption agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, to take over all of the deposits and the assets of First Republic Bank, it added.

As of April 13, First Republic Bank had about $229.

1 billion in total assets and $103.9 billion in total deposits, according to the FDIC.

As part of the transaction, First Republic Bank's 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank.

All depositors of First Republic Bank will become depositors of JPMorgan Chase Bank, and will have full access to all of their deposits, the statement noted.

"The FDIC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, are also entering into a loss-share transaction on single family, residential and commercial loans it purchased of the former First Republic Bank. The FDIC as receiver and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will share in the losses and potential recoveries on the loans covered by the loss-share agreement," it added.

The FDIC said it will continue to insure deposits at an estimated cost of about $13 billion to its insurance fund.

