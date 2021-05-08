US Reinstates Arctic Oil Drilling Regulations - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The US Department of the Interior on Friday announced that it was would withdraw the Trump-era changes to the Arctic oil extraction regulations to bolster environmental protections in the region.

"The Department of the Interior is committed to a careful, responsible approach in managing Amereca's offshore resources. The Arctic exploratory drilling regulations released in 2016 are critical to ensuring adequate safety and environmental protections for this sensitive ecosystem and Alaska Native subsistence activities," a spokesperson for the Department said.

By reverting to the original 2016 Arctic Exploratory Drilling Rule, several offshore oil and gas safety regulations, which were rolled back by the Trump administration's 2020 Proposed Arctic Exploratory Drilling Rule, will now be reinstated, the Interior Department said.

The Biden administration said the regulations are aimed at protecting the resource-rich environment of the Arctic Outer Continental Shelf from unsafe exploratory drilling.