UrduPoint.com

US Release Of Oil Reserves Would Be Complicated, Price Drop Short-Lived - EIA

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:08 AM

US Release of Oil Reserves Would Be Complicated, Price Drop Short-Lived - EIA

A release of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to tame rallying oil markets would be complicated and may only lead to short-term price drops, the acting head of the country's energy agency said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) A release of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to tame rallying oil markets would be complicated and may only lead to short-term price drops, the acting head of the country's energy agency said on Tuesday.

"We've done some analysis in the past and we've done some analysis recently and I think a release of the SPR can be complicated," Stephen Nalley, acting administrator of the Energy Information Administration, told a Senate hearing on the prospects of the reserve release. "Our analysis generally shows that it's pretty short-lived. A couple months after that typically, the other dynamics in the market would overtake any decrease in price."

Nalley's comments came amid growing pressure on the Biden administration to reduce gasoline prices at US pumps rallying at seven-year highs above $3.40 a gallon as the global price of crude oil itself trades near 2014 peaks at around $80 per barrel.

Crude prices have leaped more than 60% this year due to supply shortages caused by rapid US and world economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. One reason for the shortage is the continued squeeze on supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

The so-called OPEC+ alliance is holding back at least 5 million barrels of regular supply from global markets in continuation of production cuts that began more than a year ago to shield crude from the demand destruction caused by the pandemic.

The White House's repeated pleas for OPEC+ to add more oil to the market have only been met by a daily increase of just 400,000 barrels by the alliance. This has prompted the administration to consider a SPR release or a ban on US oil and gas exports altogether, like what the country practiced for 40 years until 2015.

Nalley aside, a large number of energy industry officials and experts have said that the SPR is best utilized for real emergency purposes such as a genuine shortage of crude from global conflicts, and a premature release might leave the United States vulnerable in such crises.

Nalley, when asked whether a ban on LNG, or liquefied natural gas, would help cool domestic gas prices, which have also been rallying, said: "It might not be wise to ban exports of LNG out of the US as it could discourage domestic production then, and send prices skyrocketing."

US natural gas prices have rallied from around $3 per million metric British thermal units last year to about $5 now.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Shortage World Exports White House Oil Tame Alliance Lead Price United States May Gas 2015 Market From Industry Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Security Council, UN chief to give ..

Pakistan urges Security Council, UN chief to give 'high priority' to resolving K ..

5 minutes ago
 NACTA head urges to adopt tolerance

NACTA head urges to adopt tolerance

5 minutes ago
 US Sells $56Mln in Seized Cryptocurrency, First St ..

US Sells $56Mln in Seized Cryptocurrency, First Step to Help Fraud Victims - Jus ..

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

34 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Toler ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Tolerance Alliance&#039; and opens ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.