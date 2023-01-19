US Reluctant to Lower Price Cap on Russian Oil Despite Desire by Europe - Reports

The United States is reluctant to support a lower price cap on Russian oil despite a desire by some European countries to further slash Russia's energy revenues, Bloomberg reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United States is reluctant to support a lower price cap on Russian oil despite a desire by some European countries to further slash Russia's energy revenues, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The Biden administration wants to wait for the Group of 7 (G7) to impose price caps on refined Russian oil products, such as diesel, before reassessing the crude oil price cap, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The G7 implemented a $60 per barrel cap in December, with plans to periodically reevaluate the price cap to keep it below market price. The multilateral price cap is intended to reduce Russia's revenues from energy exports.

Some European countries, in particular Poland and Estonia, have advocated for a lower price cap, while others have expressed concerns about the economic impact of such a move, the report said.

The European Union is expected to review its price cap during discussions set to begin next week, the report said.

However, as the leading force behind establishing the price cap on Russian oil, if the US does not support a revision, it is unlikely there will be one, a G7 government official reportedly said. A price cap change would require unanimous support among G7 and EU countries.