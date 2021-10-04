UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:46 PM

US Remains World's Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows to Fight Money Laundering - Kremlin

The Pandora Papers show that the United States remains the largest tax haven in the world despite its vows to fight corruption and money laundering, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Pandora papers show that the United States remains the largest tax haven in the world despite its vows to fight corruption and money laundering, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Probably, the only thing that really catches the eye is the revelation of which country is the world's largest offshore and tax haven. This is certainly the US. This does not quite match the claims about the intention to fight corruption, tax evasion and money laundering. But this is the reality. We see that the US is the main tax haven for the whole world," Peskov told reporters.

