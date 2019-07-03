The United States has lifted sanctions form the Italian oil shipping company PB Tankers due to its stopping to cooperate with Venezuela and Cuba, the US Department of State announced in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United States has lifted sanctions form the Italian oil shipping company PB Tankers due to its stopping to cooperate with Venezuela and Cuba , the US Department of State announced in a release on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States removed sanctions on oil shipping company PB Tankers in response to actions it has taken to ensure that its vessels no longer were complicit in supporting the former [President Nicolas] Maduro regime," the release said. "We commend PB Tankers, which was sanctioned on April 12, 2019, for taking actions since then to ensure that its vessels are not used to prop up Maduro and his Cuban sponsors."