UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Removes Sanctions On Italy's Oil Shipping Firm Imposed Over Venezuela - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:54 PM

US Removes Sanctions on Italy's Oil Shipping Firm Imposed Over Venezuela - State Dept.

The United States has lifted sanctions form the Italian oil shipping company PB Tankers due to its stopping to cooperate with Venezuela and Cuba, the US Department of State announced in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United States has lifted sanctions form the Italian oil shipping company PB Tankers due to its stopping to cooperate with Venezuela and Cuba, the US Department of State announced in a release on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States removed sanctions on oil shipping company PB Tankers in response to actions it has taken to ensure that its vessels no longer were complicit in supporting the former [President Nicolas] Maduro regime," the release said. "We commend PB Tankers, which was sanctioned on April 12, 2019, for taking actions since then to ensure that its vessels are not used to prop up Maduro and his Cuban sponsors."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil United States Cuba Venezuela April 2019

Recent Stories

EU Considers Russia's Decision to Ban Flights to G ..

2 minutes ago

Beautification work of Quetta City rapidly continu ..

2 minutes ago

Buzdar condoles demise of famous poet Nisar Nasik

2 minutes ago

Mega corruption of past governments weaken country ..

2 minutes ago

Five soldiers embraced martyrdom at LoC

5 minutes ago

Peace and prosperity to prevail in country: Gen Qa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.