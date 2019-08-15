US retail sales jump 0.7% in July on online sales surge

American consumers spent far more than expected in July, as retail sales jumped on strong online purchases, according to government data released Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :American consumers spent far more than expected in July, as retail sales jumped on strong online purchases, according to government data released Thursday.

Retail sales jumped 0.7 percent compared to June, to $523.

5 billion, as ecommerce produced the biggest gain: a 2.8 percent surge for non-store retailers, the Commerce Department reported.

Gasoline and food services posted big gains as well, but auto sales declined in the month according to the data.

Total retail sales are up 3.4 percent compared to July 2018.