UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retail Sales Jump 0.7% In July On Online Sales Surge

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 06:57 PM

US retail sales jump 0.7% in July on online sales surge

American consumers spent far more than expected in July, as retail sales jumped on strong online purchases, according to government data released Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :American consumers spent far more than expected in July, as retail sales jumped on strong online purchases, according to government data released Thursday.

Retail sales jumped 0.7 percent compared to June, to $523.

5 billion, as ecommerce produced the biggest gain: a 2.8 percent surge for non-store retailers, the Commerce Department reported.

Gasoline and food services posted big gains as well, but auto sales declined in the month according to the data.

Total retail sales are up 3.4 percent compared to July 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

June July 2018 Commerce Government Billion

Recent Stories

Visit of Mr. Dave Miley (Former Member, ITF Board ..

17 minutes ago

Modi's hegemonic policies on IoK expose secular fa ..

2 minutes ago

PCB invites 20 cricketers for pre-season camp at t ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Russian Travelers A ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Has No Need to 'Steal' Hypersonic Technolog ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan to launch historic transition to civilian ru ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.