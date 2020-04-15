US retail sales plunge 8.7% in March as coronavirus hit

(@FahadShabbir)

US retail spending took a dive in March as the coronavirus forced businesses to close and people to stay home, falling 8.7 percent from the prior month, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday

The result was better than expected but shows the rapid deterioration from the 0.4 percent decline in February, with sales plunging in sectors including clothing, furniture and motor vehicles and parts dealers.

Food and beverage stores, in contrast, saw sales surge by 28 percent.