UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retail Sales Plunge 8.7% In March As Coronavirus Hit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

US retail sales plunge 8.7% in March as coronavirus hit

US retail spending took a dive in March as the coronavirus forced businesses to close and people to stay home, falling 8.7 percent from the prior month, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :US retail spending took a dive in March as the coronavirus forced businesses to close and people to stay home, falling 8.7 percent from the prior month, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The result was better than expected but shows the rapid deterioration from the 0.4 percent decline in February, with sales plunging in sectors including clothing, furniture and motor vehicles and parts dealers.

Food and beverage stores, in contrast, saw sales surge by 28 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles February March Commerce From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

8 minutes ago

EU Publishes Guidelines on COVID-19 Testing as Mem ..

2 minutes ago

DDAC Chairman inaugurates cash distribution to des ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways conducts GIS survey; database ve ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico Will Reduce Oil Production Under OPEC+ Deal ..

2 minutes ago

Mayo Hospital discharges 21 recovered COVID-19 pat ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.