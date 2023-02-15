US retail sales rebound on biggest gain since 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Retail sales in the United States rebounded in January, said government data released Wednesday, logging the biggest gain since 2021 as policymakers watch for signs that consumer demand is cooling in the longer run.

The US central bank has been working to ease demand as officials try to rein in stubborn inflation, raising interest rates rapidly over the past year.

While there have been signals that the effects of policy are rippling across sectors including consumer spending, the latest data could spark concern.

Sales bounced by three percent last month to $697.0 billion after two months of contraction, said a Commerce Department report Wednesday, markedly higher than analysts expected.

Providing a boost were sales at auto and other vehicle dealers, which jumped 6.4 percent from December to January.

Also robust were sales at department stores, which surged 17.5 percent, while those at restaurants and bars spiked 7.2 percent, the report said.

Officials are looking for indications that consumers are pulling back, as they consider when to halt their campaign of rate increases.

The surge in January was the biggest monthly rise since early 2021, according to official data.

Compared with a year ago, retail sales in January were up 6.4 percent.