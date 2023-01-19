UrduPoint.com

US Retail Sales Shrinks By Most In A Year As Growth Engine Falters

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 05:19 PM

US retail sales shrinks by most in a year as growth engine falters

US retail sales slumped for a second straight month in December, said government data on Wednesday, with its largest drop in a year signaling a key growth engine is faltering.

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):US retail sales slumped for a second straight month in December, said government data on Wednesday, with its largest drop in a year signaling a key growth engine is faltering.

This comes as separate reports released Wednesday as well showed industrial output plunging last month, while producer prices made the biggest slump since early in the pandemic.

The US central bank has been raising interest rates steeply to cool the world's biggest economy as households found themselves squeezed by decades-high inflation -- and the effects are rippling across sectors including previously resilient consumer spending.

Retail sales contracted more than expected by 1.1 percent in December from a month prior, to $677.

1 billion, said the latest Commerce Department figures. This was down from a revised one percent drop in November.

Falling sales at department stores and gasoline stations proved to be major drags, while the auto and furniture segments also saw declines.

Gas prices plunged last month, and analysts said bad weather across the country could have temporarily held back vehicle sales.

Spending at restaurants and bars took a hit as well, dropping 0.9 percent between November and December, despite remaining strong previously in the face of high inflation.

But retail sales remains 6.0 percent up from December 2021.

For all of last year, total sales jumped 9.2 percent, the Commerce Department said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather World Vehicle Bank November December Commerce All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cos ..

Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cost vaccination drive

8 minutes ago
 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws spe ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws speakers from 18 countries

20 minutes ago
 UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Wome ..

UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Womenâ€™s Continental Team

20 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

2 hours ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

2 hours ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.