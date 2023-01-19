US retail sales shrinks by most in a year as growth engine falters

US retail sales slumped for a second straight month in December, said government data on Wednesday, with its largest drop in a year signaling a key growth engine is faltering.

This comes as separate reports released Wednesday as well showed industrial output plunging last month, while producer prices made the biggest slump since early in the pandemic.

The US central bank has been raising interest rates steeply to cool the world's biggest economy as households found themselves squeezed by decades-high inflation -- and the effects are rippling across sectors including previously resilient consumer spending.

Retail sales contracted more than expected by 1.1 percent in December from a month prior, to $677.

1 billion, said the latest Commerce Department figures. This was down from a revised one percent drop in November.

Falling sales at department stores and gasoline stations proved to be major drags, while the auto and furniture segments also saw declines.

Gas prices plunged last month, and analysts said bad weather across the country could have temporarily held back vehicle sales.

Spending at restaurants and bars took a hit as well, dropping 0.9 percent between November and December, despite remaining strong previously in the face of high inflation.

But retail sales remains 6.0 percent up from December 2021.

For all of last year, total sales jumped 9.2 percent, the Commerce Department said.