US retail sales surge 17.7 percent in May: government

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :US retail sales posted a surprise spike of 17.7 percent in May, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, in a sign the economy may be recovering from coronavirus shutdowns.

The reading was nearly double what analysts had forecast and more than reversed the 14.7 percent plunge in April when businesses nationwide closed their doors to stop the virus from spreading.