US Retail Sales Up 1% in June as Inflation Persistently at 4-Decade Highs

US retail sales rose 1% in June, the Commerce Department said Friday as it reported a figure just slightly above forecast and suggesting an economy that's still resilient despite inflation at four-decade highs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) US retail sales rose 1% in June, the Commerce Department said Friday as it reported a figure just slightly above forecast and suggesting an economy that's still resilient despite inflation at four-decade highs.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for June 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $680.6 billion, an increase of 1.0 percent from the previous month," the Census Bureau, an unit of the Commerce Department, said in a statement.

Last month's retail sales were also 8.4% above that in June 2021, the statement said.

A breakdown of the data showed consumers spent more last month across a broad range of goods, including furniture, groceries and gas and food.

Spending, meanwhile, declined in building-supply, clothing and department stores.

The Labor Department reported on Wednesday that US consumer prices grew by 9.1% in the year to June, their most since November 1981.

On Thursday, the department followed up with another high inflation data, saying producer prices rose 11.3% in the year to June, the largest increase since a record 11.6% jump registered during the 12 months to March 2022.