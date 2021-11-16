UrduPoint.com

US Retail Sales Up 16.3% In Year To Sept Despite Soaring Inflation - Commerce Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:36 PM

US Retail Sales up 16.3% in Year to Sept Despite Soaring Inflation - Commerce Data

US retail sales, a bellwether of consumer sentiment, rose 16.3% in the year to October while growing 1.7% since September despite inflation and other economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US retail sales, a bellwether of consumer sentiment, rose 16.3% in the year to October while growing 1.7% since September despite inflation and other economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for October 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $638.2 billion, an increase of 1.7 percent from the previous month, and 16.3 percent above October 2020,"�the Commerce Department said in a news release.

Economists polled by US media had expected a monthly growth of just 1.4% for October retail sales due to challenges from COVID-19, especially inflation from surging commodity prices led by oil at seven-year highs of around $80 per barrel.

Just like in September, most key sectors of the economy saw positive sales last month. Electronics and appliances led the growth, with a 3.8% expansion versus a 0.2% decline in September, as consumers appeared to begin early shopping for the holiday season that runs in the October to December stretch as festivities such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas take place.

The US economy shrank by 3.5% for all of 2020 due to shutdowns and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Growth this year has been spotty, with an annualized 3.5% expansion in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2.0% in the third.

The Federal Reserve announced in March that it expected a 6.5% economic expansion for all of 2021 and has not changed its target despite the uneven growth in the past three quarters.

The problem for the Fed though is inflation as wages and the prices of almost everything have soared from the lows of the pandemic.

The Labor Department reported last week that the US Consumer Price Index, which represents a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, rose 6.2% during the year to October. It was the fastest growth of the so-called CPI since November 1990, an acceleration driven mostly by pump prices of fuel running at seven-year highs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Christmas Oil Price March September October November December 2020 Commerce Media All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Court directs FIA to take actions against ..

Supreme Court directs FIA to take actions against irregularities in ETPB's prope ..

1 minute ago
 Skilled youth vital for prosperity, socioeconomic ..

Skilled youth vital for prosperity, socioeconomic development: minister

1 minute ago
 Islamia University Bahawalpur Startup Expo held to ..

Islamia University Bahawalpur Startup Expo held to promote entrepreneurship

1 minute ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges world to end silence over ..

AJK Prime Minister urges world to end silence over plight of innocent Kashmiris ..

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court seeks details of officers, NACTA res ..

Supreme Court seeks details of officers, NACTA responsibilities

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Talks to AfghanEvac Coalition, Stresses Im ..

Blinken Talks to AfghanEvac Coalition, Stresses Importance of Its Voice - State ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.