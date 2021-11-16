US Retail Sales up 16.3% in Year to Sept Despite Soaring Inflation - Commerce Data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US retail sales, a bellwether of consumer sentiment, rose 16.3% in the year to October while growing 1.7% since September despite inflation and other economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for October 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $638.2 billion, an increase of 1.7 percent from the previous month, and 16.3 percent above October 2020,"�the Commerce Department said in a news release.

Economists polled by US media had expected a monthly growth of just 1.4% for October retail sales due to challenges from COVID-19, especially inflation from surging commodity prices led by oil at seven-year highs of around $80 per barrel.

Just like in September, most key sectors of the economy saw positive sales last month. Electronics and appliances led the growth, with a 3.8% expansion versus a 0.2% decline in September, as consumers appeared to begin early shopping for the holiday season that runs in the October to December stretch as festivities such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas take place.

The US economy shrank by 3.5% for all of 2020 due to shutdowns and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Growth this year has been spotty, with an annualized 3.5% expansion in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2.0% in the third.

The Federal Reserve announced in March that it expected a 6.5% economic expansion for all of 2021 and has not changed its target despite the uneven growth in the past three quarters.

The problem for the Fed though is inflation as wages and the prices of almost everything have soared from the lows of the pandemic.

The Labor Department reported last week that the US Consumer Price Index, which represents a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, rose 6.2% during the year to October. It was the fastest growth of the so-called CPI since November 1990, an acceleration driven mostly by pump prices of fuel running at seven-year highs.