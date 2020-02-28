UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Revenue Service Initiates Court Hearings Against Russian Banker Tinkov - Tinkoff Group

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

US Revenue Service Initiates Court Hearings Against Russian Banker Tinkov - Tinkoff Group

The US Internal Revenue Service has initiated court hearings in London against Oleg Tinkov, a prominent Russian businessman and the chairman of the Tinkoff Bank, the TCS Group said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The US Internal Revenue Service has initiated court hearings in London against Oleg Tinkov, a prominent Russian businessman and the chairman of the Tinkoff Bank, the TCS Group said on Friday.

"Oleg Tinkov, the founder and a shareholder of the TCS Group, is currently taking part in the court hearings, initiated by the US Internal Revenue Service. The hearings are held in London from February-April 2020. This is related to the solution of potential issues related to tax," the TCS Group said in a statement.

The TCS Group stressed that the hearings had nothing to do with its operations.

Tinkov, who has renounced his US citizenship, is sure that the dispute will soon be settled, according to the statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank London Citizenship 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Nida set to play her 100th T20 as Pak takes on Eng ..

7 minutes ago

Lawmakers call for precautionary measures against ..

7 minutes ago

Anti-Muslims protests, bloodshed continue in New D ..

52 minutes ago

NUST alumna builds world's first eco-friendly airc ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia stops issuing visas to tourists from ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia Wants Bigger Oil Production Cuts in O ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.