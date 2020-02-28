US Revenue Service Initiates Court Hearings Against Russian Banker Tinkov - Tinkoff Group

The US Internal Revenue Service has initiated court hearings in London against Oleg Tinkov, a prominent Russian businessman and the chairman of the Tinkoff Bank, the TCS Group said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The US Internal Revenue Service has initiated court hearings in London against Oleg Tinkov, a prominent Russian businessman and the chairman of the Tinkoff Bank, the TCS Group said on Friday.

"Oleg Tinkov, the founder and a shareholder of the TCS Group, is currently taking part in the court hearings, initiated by the US Internal Revenue Service. The hearings are held in London from February-April 2020. This is related to the solution of potential issues related to tax," the TCS Group said in a statement.

The TCS Group stressed that the hearings had nothing to do with its operations.

Tinkov, who has renounced his US citizenship, is sure that the dispute will soon be settled, according to the statement.