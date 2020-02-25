US role as a peace promoter in South Asia need of the hour in region, says founder President Pak-US Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik

Founder President Pak-US Business Council and SAARC Chamber of Commerceand Industry (CCI) President-designate Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday welcoming US President DonaldTrump's friendly gesture towards Pakistan during his speech to a rally in India

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Founder President Pak-US business Council and SAARC Chamber of Commerceand Industry (CCI) President-designate Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday welcoming US President DonaldTrump's friendly gesture towards Pakistan during his speech to a rally in India, categorically said the US'role in South Asia has increasingly become more significant with respect to Pakistan, India, Afghanistanand the changing geopolitical landscape for the prosperity of South Asian region.In a statement issued here today, he said Donald Trump's commitment for the betterment of SouthAsian countries especially developing harmony is appreciable and Pakistan is ready to play aconstructive role in developing deep-rooted linkages to help deal with all the emerging challenges inthe region apart from demonstrating an utmost commitment towards maintaining peace and stabilitybesides strengthening of economy in South Asia.

He further said Pakistan believed in regional development through the platform of SAARC as it was theway forward for peace and economic prosperity in the region.The region had abundant human and natural resources, with one-fifth of the humanity and untappedplenty of indigenous and natural resources for regional uplift , he added.

"The social charter of theorganisation was the real way forward and his country would support all initiatives by SAARC in thisregard."He said not surprisingly, we are among the least integrated regions in the world with cross-bordertrade and movement of people hindered by restrictive laws and extremely poor connectivity.

Tradeamong ourselves is not more than 5% of our total trade volume which is negligible and that must beboosted up manifold for the welfare of people of the region.