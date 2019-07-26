UrduPoint.com
US Rules Out Any Intervention On Dollar: Trump Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:13 PM

US rules out any intervention on dollar: Trump advisor

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The US government will not intervene to weaken the value of the American Dollar, despite persistent concerns about actions by other countries, a top White House economic aide said Friday.

"Just in the past week we had a meeting with the president (Donald Trump) and the economic principals and we have ruled out any Currency intervention," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC.

"In some cases we think there is manipulation" by other governments, he said.

