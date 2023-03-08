UrduPoint.com

US-Russia Trade Decreased During Month Of January - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 07:40 PM

The trade balance between the United States and Russia decreased during the month of January, with US exports to Russia decreasing to $44.6 million from $112.86 million recorded the previous month, the US Commerce Department said on Wednesday

US imports from Russia decreased to $508.6 million in January from $638.4 million in December, the Commerce Department said.

