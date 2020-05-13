US, Russian Energy Chiefs Say Decreased Market Volatility Critical for Reopening Economies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak and his US counterpart Dan Brouillette held a telephone conversation during which they hailed the decreased oil market volatility as a result of production cuts and an anticipated demand growth that are critical to reopening the economies across the world, a US Department of Energy spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Today, Secretary Brouillette held a phone call with Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak to discuss the stabilization of global oil markets," the official said.

"The ministers noted that as the world works to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, oil production cuts and anticipated demand growth have decreased market volatility. This is critical as economies begin to safely and responsibly to reopen around the world."

OPEC+, including Russia, moved to cut oil output by as much as 10 million barrels per day after prices nosedived to negative values reflecting a drastic decrease in demand amid the coronavirus-induced quarantines and lockdowns.