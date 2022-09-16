UrduPoint.com

US, S. Korean Presidents May Discuss Currency Swap Deal At UNGA In New York - Official

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are likely to discuss a Currency swap agreement between Seoul and Washington at their upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Choi Sang-mok, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, said on Friday.

"The leaders agreed during their summit in May to cooperate closely over the foreign exchange market and we also had talks between our finance ministers," Choi told reporters, as quoted by South Korean Yonhap new agency. "We expect that some sort of discussion could naturally take place."

The presidential official said he would not "get ahead" of the meeting that is scheduled to take place during the 77th UNGA, which will run from September 13-27, but confirmed that both sides have taken an interest in starting currency swap operations.

