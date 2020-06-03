U.S. sales of Hyundai, Kia fall 18 pct in May amid pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Wednesday their sales in the United States fell 18 percent in May from a year earlier due to the new coronavirus' impact on the automobile industry.

Hyundai, Hyundai's independent Genesis brand and Kia sold a combined 104,786 vehicles in the world's most important automobile market last month, down from 128,496 units a year ago, according to the companies' sales data.

With several new models set to debut in the months ahead and local dealers implementing "touchless shopping and servicing practices," the carmakers said they will continue to focus not only on exceeding the needs of their customers but also on their health and well-being.

The carmakers originally planned to launch Hyundai's Tucson sport utility vehicle, the Genesis brand's GV80 SUV and G80 sedan and Kia's Sportage SUV in the U.S. later this year, but they are still awaiting shipment to the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyundai's sales declined 13 percent to 57,619 units in May from 66,121. Genesis' sales plunged 42 percent to 1,350 from 2,313. And Kia's dropped 24 percent to 45,817 from 60,062 during the same period, the data showed.