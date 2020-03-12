US Sanctions Another Rosneft Subsidiary Over Venezuela - Treasury

The United States imposes sanctions on TNK Trading International S.A., another Russia's Rosneft subsidiary, over operations with Venezuela's oil, the US Treasury announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United States imposes sanctions on TNK Trading International S.A., another Russia's Rosneft subsidiary, over operations with Venezuela's oil, the US Treasury announced on Thursday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today designated TNK Trading International S.

A. (TTI) for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy. TTI, incorporated in Switzerland, is a subsidiary of Russian state-controlled Rosneft Oil Company," the Treasury said in a statement.

The move follows the designation of Rosneft Trading S.A., another Swiss-based Rosneft brokerage, on the same grounds.