US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Even More Unclear After Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:08 PM

Washington's sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe are now even more unclear in light of the gas consultations in Berlin, during which Russia and Ukraine have reached a preliminary agreement on transit, a deputy spokesperson of the German government said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Washington's sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe are now even more unclear in light of the gas consultations in Berlin, during which Russia and Ukraine have reached a preliminary agreement on transit, a deputy spokesperson of the German government said on Friday.

The US Senate passed on Tuesday a $738 billion defense bill for 2020 fiscal year that, in particular, includes sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The United States has been long trying to undermine the project, which is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies, as it strives to promote its liquefied natural gas to Europe.

"The German government is against extraterritorial sanctions, we reject this practice that affects German and European companies. In light of yesterday's talks on gas transit through Ukraine, these measures by the US are even more difficult to understand, as the US has been chiefly justifying itself with protecting Ukraine," Ulrike Demmer said at a briefing.

