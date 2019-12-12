UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Insulting To Europe - German Eastern Business Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:33 PM

US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Insulting to Europe - German Eastern Business Association

US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are insulting to European sovereignty, this is unacceptable meddling in Europe's energy policy, the German Eastern Business Association said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are insulting to European sovereignty, this is unacceptable meddling in Europe's energy policy, the German Eastern business Association said.

"The adoption of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 by the US House of Representatives is insulting to European sovereignty and is an unacceptable encroachment on Europe's autonomous energy policy. The implementation of these sanctions, which are aimed directly against European companies, will create a significant burden on transatlantic relations," the association said in a statement available to Sputnik.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Europe German Nord Gas

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

47 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.