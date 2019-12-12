US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Insulting to Europe - German Eastern Business Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are insulting to European sovereignty, this is unacceptable meddling in Europe 's energy policy, the German Eastern business Association said.

"The adoption of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 by the US House of Representatives is insulting to European sovereignty and is an unacceptable encroachment on Europe's autonomous energy policy. The implementation of these sanctions, which are aimed directly against European companies, will create a significant burden on transatlantic relations," the association said in a statement available to Sputnik.