US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 May Affect Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks - Merkel

The United States' sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to Europe can affect the gas transit negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, after the US Senate passed a defense bill envisioning sanctions against the pipeline

"Negotiations with Ukraine on the gas deal after December 31, 2019, which is actually quite soon, are underway ...

These negotiations are proceeding quite encouragingly, so it would be bad if Ukraine did not receive the transit fees if the talks became complicated due to this stand on the Nord Stream 2," Merkel said in an address at the German parliament.

The US seeks undermining the project as it keeps promoting its liquefied natural gas on the European market. Meanwhile, Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will hold a new round of their gas negotiations in Berlin on Thursday.