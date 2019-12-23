(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may delay the project's completion, but will not stop it, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump signed on December 20 the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2, which will carry Russian natural gas to Europe. As the US Department of the Treasury has demanded that all the engaged companies stop all construction-related activities, Swiss company Allseas has already suspended work on laying the pipeline, while Berlin has slammed Washington's move as extraterritorial sanctions targeted against German and European companies.

"What will [the sanctions] lead to? Probably to some delays, but they will not halt the project. This is just an attempt to interfere," Chizhov said.

He added that he did not expect EU countries to reciprocate sanctions against Washington.