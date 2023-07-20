Open Menu

US Sanctions Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, Locko Bank, Unistream Bank - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 08:09 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, Locko Bank, and Unistream Commercial Bank as part of new economic measures against Russia, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday

The US Department of the Treasury also imposed sanctions on Tinkoff Bank and Commercial Bank Solidarnost among nearly 100 companies targeted by the new measures.

The US Department of the Treasury also imposed sanctions on Tinkoff Bank and Commercial Bank Solidarnost among nearly 100 companies targeted by the new measures.

Separately, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued two general licenses. General License 71 authorizes the wind-down and rejection, rather than blockage, of transactions with the banks listed above through October 18.

General License 70 authorizes the wind-down of transactions involving Joint Stock Company Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company through October 18.

