US Sanctions Seek To Flush Out Russia Sovereign Assets Immobilized In G7 States - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 09:52 PM

The United States on Friday announced that it has sanctioned the Russian Federation's Central Bank, the national Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance as part of a new sanctions package related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Consistent with similar measures recently adopted by the European Union, the Treasury Department now requires US persons to report property in their possession that may be of interest to the Russian Federation's Central Bank, national Wealth Fund or the Ministry of Finance in an attempt to flush out Russian sovereign assets currently immobilized in the Group of Seven (G7) countries' jurisdictions.

