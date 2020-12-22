UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Syria's Central Bank, 9 Other Entities, 7 Individuals - Treasury

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:21 PM

US Sanctions Syria's Central Bank, 9 Other Entities, 7 Individuals - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The United States has added Syria's Central Bank, seven Syrians including a high-ranking official and nine Syrian entities to its Specially Designated and Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a high-ranking official in the Syrian government; her husband, a member of the Syrian People's Assembly; and their business entities," the release said. "In total, OFAC added two individuals, nine business entities, and the Central Bank of Syria to the SDN List, pursuant to Syria sanctions authorities."

